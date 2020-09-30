Crane rental and operator services at NPTU in Goose Creek

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $12 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, Sept. 16, to Salmons Dredging Corporation (small business) from Charleston, South Carolina, for crane rental and crane operator services at Joint Base (JB) Charleston, South Carolina.



“This contract will provide the government a means for expedited procurement and should maximize the use of commercial and industrial practices over the next five years,” said Kendra McMahon, NAVFAC Southeast contract specialist.



The services provided will encompass the use of at least one spud barge crane with three crane operators, two tugboats, small pusher boat, open deck work barge, telescopic boom type mobile crane and a South Carolina state certified surveyor with supporting survey equipment.



The initial task order is being awarded for barge crane, and mobile crane rental and operator services to support construction work located at the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) at Goose Creek, South Carolina.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

