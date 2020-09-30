New Police Station and EOC coming to MCSF Blount Island

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $10.9 million firm-fixed-priced task order, Sept. 16, to The Clement Group, LLC (small business) from Montgomery, Alabama, for construction of a Police Station and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) facility at Marine Corps Support Facility (MCSF) Blount Island.



The new state-of-the-art building will provide a permanent home for base security forces, and will include a detention area and covered boat storage.



“This is a long overdue project that relocates the police station, which is presently located in the same building as the base sandwich shop,” said Jose R. Deliz, NAVFAC Southeast project manager. “A primary driver for the new facility was the need to locate security force personnel out of the designated work area where vessels are being loaded and unloaded in the basin.”



A new EOC is also part of the new facility and enhances the ability of personnel to respond to and recover from emergency incidents. The EOC provides dedicated spaces ideally configured to control and communicate during contingency events.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new 18,799 square foot two-story police station and EOC facility on a vacant parcel within MCSF Blount Island.



It will feature sustainable technologies, elevator, backup power generator, weapons cleaning area, storage areas, electronic security systems, and provide for current DoD anti-terrorism/force protection measures. Also included with the task order is furniture, fixtures, and audiovisual equipment.



“Our in-house teams, led by Design Manager Ricardo Palmo and Lead Architect Mark Couture, managed their personnel resources, coordinated with supported commands, and completed a full high quality design ahead of schedule,” said Deliz. “The synergy between them and others involved in the design process serves as a prime example of high performing teams pulling together to support the mission and protect taxpayer’s funds.”



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida and is expected to be completed by March 2022.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.

“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:58 Story ID: 379887 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Police Station and EOC coming to MCSF Blount Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.