Spooktacular Pets Can Earn Families $3,000 in Exchange Gift Cards During Howl-O-Ween Photo Contest

DALLAS – Military shoppers can show off their furry friends’ boo-tiful costumes for a chance to win $3,000 in gift cards during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest.



From Oct 1. through Oct. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers can submit a photograph of their pet dressed for Halloween at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card, while eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“Putting on a costume for Halloween isn’t just for kids or kids at heart,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This contest is a great way for pets to strut down the catwalk and win some prizes for their families.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to participate, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Drawings will take place around Nov. 13.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



