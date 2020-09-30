Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    28th ECAB digging in for Mideast mission

    Orientation flight

    Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2-104th General...... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Story

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade have arrived in the U.S. Central Command region and are settling into their respective roles.

    They are in the Middle East, within CENTCOM’s area of responsibility, to provide aviation assets and capabilities to help increase regional security and peace in the region while serving U.S. interests.

    The 28th ECAB is taking that aviation mission over from the 34th ECAB, who has served in the Middle East since late-2019. Since arriving, 28th ECAB Soldiers are working with their counterparts in the 34th ECAB.

    “The 34th is setting us up for success by ensuring that we know how all the systems and processes work here. They are going over a lot of the best practices they came up with and a lot of the lessons learned,” said Capt. Michael Palermo, the brigade’s assistant intelligence officer. “It’s starting us off ahead of the curve.”

    The process, called relief-in-place or RIP, features 34th ECAB Soldiers working side-by-side with 28th ECAB Soldiers, teaching them the particulars of the job they will take over. It also allows the 28th to absorb wide-ranges of knowledge and experiences from their predecessors.

    “During our pre-mobilization preparation and training, the 28th ECAB got to know the 34th ECAB very well,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th ECAB. “We found out that they have a great command team and are surrounded by a very professional and efficient staff.”

    The 34th ECAB dealt with many hardships over their deployment, including missile attacks from Iran, rocket attacks from outlaw groups and COVID-19. They also suffered the loss of one of their own, Spc. Juan Mendez Covarrubias, a signal support systems specialist with 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, who was killed in a rocket attack in March.

    Through those hard times, the resilience and resolve of 34th ECAB Soldiers helped them complete their deployment. Passing the lessons learned from those experiences is helping the 28th ECAB get ready for the mission.

    “34th ECAB Soldiers are resilient and specialists in their field,” said Lloyd. “It is an honor to follow in their footsteps and take the controls for supporting Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 11:35
    Story ID: 379868
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB digging in for Mideast mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    U.S. Central Command
    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    West Virginia National Guard
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    aviators
    Helicopter
    Kuwait
    Middle East
    mobilization
    mobilize
    Army
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    aviator
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Army Central
    PAARNG
    Keystone
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    ARCENT
    OKARNG
    New Jersey National Guard
    628
    NJARNG
    INARNG
    MIARNG
    WIARNG
    Operation Spartan Shield
    104th Aviation Regiment
    WVARNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    137th Aviation Regiment
    2-104
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    NEARNG
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT