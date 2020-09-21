Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa SFS K-9 unit demonstrates mission readiness

    K-9 Unit

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr., the U.S. Forces Japan command

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.21.2020

    Story by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- Working dog handlers with the 35th Security Forces Squadron's K-9 unit display the skills of their dogs during a demonstration for Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr, the U.S. Forces Japan command chief.

