Misawa SFS K-9 unit demonstrates mission readiness

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- Working dog handlers with the 35th Security Forces Squadron's K-9 unit display the skills of their dogs during a demonstration for Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr, the U.S. Forces Japan command chief.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 02:44
|Story ID:
|379720
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
