Misawa SFS K-9 unit demonstrates mission readiness

Photo By Airman China Shock | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner Jr., the U.S. Forces Japan command chief, talks to the 35th Security Forces Squadron K-9 Unit after a demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2020. Winegardner toured the military working dog facility to learn technical details about how this force protects not only the instillation of Misawa, but also how they support the combatant command against adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock) see less | View Image Page