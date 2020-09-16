62nd Annual Recruit Cardinal Division Begins Navy Journey

ST. LOUIS – Recruits at Recruit Training Command (RTC) began their Navy journey as the 62nd Annual Recruit Cardinal Division, Sept. 16, 2020.



However, as the Navy’s longest-running special recruit division, the Cardinal Division this year is distinctively different compared to its previous 61 iterations, marking several firsts along the way.



In the past, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America was charged with recruiting approximately 80 Future Sailors from their area that would ship to RTC together as a division. The day they were set to arrive at RTC, the Future Sailors would recite the oath of enlistment in front of St. Louis City Hall, have a picnic with their friends and family at a nearby park, and then proceed to march through the streets of St. Louis to Busch Stadium. Once there, the recruits would swear-in again in front of a crowd of thousands during a St. Louis Cardinals home game, donned in red Cardinal Division t-shirts and Navy recruit ball caps. After the oath, the Future Sailors would watch most of the baseball game, say their goodbyes, and board the buses that would take them to Navy boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois.



Regrettably, all of the aforementioned events for this year’s Cardinal Division did not take place due to constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With large social gatherings being limited to a handful of people, and the general public not being allowed inside Busch Stadium, it appeared that the Cardinal Division would not happen. At least not in the traditional sense.



Instead of forming a division the typical way, NTAG Mid America decided 2020 would be the first year they and the St. Louis Cardinals would sponsor a division already at RTC.



Under normal circumstances, there are always several recruits from the greater St. Louis area in the Cardinal Division. However, since standard recruit divisions are formed from Future Sailors around the nation, there was no guarantee that the division would have local recruits. And unfortunately, that was the case. Yet in a fortunate turn of events, and for the first time, the two recruit division commanders charged with leading the Cardinal Division happen to be from St. Louis.



Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Matthew Fennewald and Engineman 1st Class Rachel Eads, who enlisted out of the St. Louis metropolitan area and who are die-hard Cardinals fans, are more than excited to lead this year’s Cardinal Division.



In fact, Fennewald said he had to do a double take when he initially read the email stating he would be in charge of the division.



“It was pretty hard to contain my excitement,” said Fennewald. “I immediately let [Eads] know since she is from the St. Louis area as well.”



Eads recalled her excitement too after Fennewald texted her in all capital letters about the news.



“I was super excited just to get a sponsor division,” said Eads. “But to find out that it was being sponsored from both our hometowns is a once in a lifetime opportunity. A little bummed COVID-19 kept us from doing the whole 9 yards thing, but still super proud to fly that flag.



Aside from how the division was formed and the RDCs leading them, the next first is undoubtedly the most notable. Historically, Cardinal Divisions have been all-male. Now, for the first time in 62 years, the division is comprised entirely of women.



“An all-female Cardinal Division is absolutely incredible,” said Fennewald. “I made it a point to relay this fact that they are trailblazers for future divisions to bear the name of the Cardinals. I feel that we have an incredible group of women in this division and I wouldn't trade them for any other division.”



Eads also stated that she’s proud that so many women are being acknowledged by the St. Louis Cardinals as the first female Cardinal Division.



“As a female, I absolutely love this,” said Eads. “I am sure that these ladies are going to love being recognized as the first female division sponsored by the Cardinals.”



Although the division officially started their Navy in-processing at RTC on Sept. 16, most of the recruits were at Fort McCoy for two weeks beforehand. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all recruits are placed in a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) status before being transported to RTC to begin training. The ROM ensures the long-term safety and security of recruits, while continuing to execute the essential task of training the Navy’s newest Sailors during the pandemic.



Fennewald noted that although it’s frustrating not being able to train the division right away, the safety and well-being of the recruits is what’s most important.



Now that the first week of processing is over, the Cardinal Division has entered into the militarization phase. During this phase, the recruits are introduced to military bearing, drill, and inspections. They will also take basic classes related to getting ready for operating out in the fleet.



The next phase in their boot camp journey is Sailorization, where they will learn the bread and butter skills necessary for that of an enlisted Sailor. These include skills such as firefighting, line handling and weapons familiarity.



Finally, the last week of boot camp will include their final evaluation phase, official physical fitness assessment, final inspections preparing for review and graduation, and the final crucible event – Battlestations, where they will hopefully earn the right to be called U.S. Navy Sailors.



If they’re able to pass Battlestations as a team and a cohesive unit, Eads wants the 62nd Annual Cardinal Division to know this:



“It would be an honor to work with them out in the fleet.”



The Cardinal Division is set to graduate on Oct. 29, 2020.



NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.



NRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 16 Navy Recruiting Districts and 10 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2020 18:25 Story ID: 379709 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd Annual Recruit Cardinal Division Begins Navy Journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.