Massachusetts National Guard highlights Staff Sgt. Luis Miguel Leon-Sobenis during Hispanic Heritage Month

STAFF SGT. LUIS MIGUEL LEON-SOBENIS

D CO., 223rd MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION (LING)

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry, Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

Staff Sgt. Luis Miguel Leon-Sobenis was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador – a large city on the coast. His family is also from the coastal region of Ecuador. His mother is a retired teacher, and his dad is a retired human resource professional. Since retiring, his dad has been farming rice and soy.

In 2008, Leon-Sobenis met his wife when they were both working in the small city of Puyo, Ecuador – which is in the Amazonian basin. He was working as a dentist, and his soon-to-be-wife was a Peace Corps volunteer. In 2010, he moved to the United States and they were married in 2011 in Seattle, Wash.

“As soon as I moved to Massachusetts, in June 2012, I contacted Sgt. 1st Class David Petrie (now a Master Sergeant) who was the recruiter at the Quincy Armory,” he said.

Leon-Sobenis said Petrie assisted him with this new stage in his life and he picked combat medic as his Military Occupational Specialty.

“I went to a military high school as a kid and loved the discipline and lifestyle. Joining the US military has been an honor and a privilege for me,” said Leon-Sobenis.

In 2015, while with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st of the 101st Field Artillery, he was activated to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts during Winter Storm Marcus-Neptune. A few months ago, he started a full-time job with the Massachusetts National Guard as the Training NCO for D Co., 223 Military Intelligence Battalion (Linguistics), where he will become a human intelligence collector.

Leon-Sobenis enjoys physical fitness challenges, and he has completed many races including the Army Ten-Miler, the Boston Marathon, the Tough Ruck March, Warrior Dash, and several shorter races.

“I also love to build Lego sets with my two daughters who are Lego fanatics,” he said.

Leon-Sobenis said his wife and their two incredible daughters are the reason he does his job every day.

On New Year's Eve, his family builds a figure out of cardboard to represent the previous year. At midnight, they light it on fire to celebrate the end of the year and the coming of the new year.

Leon-Sobenis said that his wife is a constant source of support, strength, and inspiration to him, and he encourages others to reach out for help or support if they need it.

“Ask for help,” he said. “There are a lot of resources available for our servicemembers out there. Trust the training and believe in yourself.”