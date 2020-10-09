Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kadena MC-130J takes flight out of Misawa

    Photo By Airman China Shock | A combat systems officer assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron navigates off...... read more read more

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2020

    Story by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kadena Air Base Airmen flexed their capabilities off the northern coast of Japan during Exercise Gryphon Jet 10, an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community, Aug 3-12, 2020. During this exercise, the MC-130J Commando II aircrew executed or simulated formation departures, ship-based air traffic control procedures, night-vision goggle, low-level flying in the mountains, air intercepts with F/A-18 Hornets and tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling with the CV-22 Osprey.

    This work, Team Kadena MC-130J takes flight out of Misawa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

