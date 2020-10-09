Team Kadena MC-130J takes flight out of Misawa

Kadena Air Base Airmen flexed their capabilities off the northern coast of Japan during Exercise Gryphon Jet 10, an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community, Aug 3-12, 2020. During this exercise, the MC-130J Commando II aircrew executed or simulated formation departures, ship-based air traffic control procedures, night-vision goggle, low-level flying in the mountains, air intercepts with F/A-18 Hornets and tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling with the CV-22 Osprey.
