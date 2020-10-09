Team Kadena MC-130J takes flight out of Misawa

Photo By Airman China Shock | A combat systems officer assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron navigates off...... read more read more

Photo By Airman China Shock | A combat systems officer assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron navigates off the Northern Coast of Japan, Aug. 5, 2020, during Exercise Gryphon Jet 10. Gryphon Jet is an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community. During this exercise formation departure, ship based air traffic control procedures, night vision goggle mountain low level, air intercepts with F/A-18s and tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling with the CV-22 were simulated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock) see less | View Image Page