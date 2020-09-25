Twin Brothers strengthen Bond by joining America’s Navy

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Sept. 25, 2020) Twin brothers Kalvin (left) and Kelvin Rodriguez...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Sept. 25, 2020) Twin brothers Kalvin (left) and Kelvin Rodriguez Rivera, of San Antonio, entered the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program and are making preparations to attend recruit training to become naval aircrewmen. The brothers, who are seniors at Highlands High School, were recruited by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Rodriguez assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Southeast San Antonio. Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released). see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Sept. 25, 2020) Two Highlands High School seniors have made the decision to join the world’s most powerful naval force, America’s Navy.



Twin brothers Kalvin and Kelvin Rodriguez Rivera, of San Antonio, entered the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program and are making preparations to attend recruit training to become naval aircrewmen.



“I am joining the Navy for the numerous opportunities it provides,” said Kalvin, who is interested in applying for a Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship. “Initially, I thought about joining the Air Force, but after speaking with my Navy recruiter, the Navy seemed a better fit for me.”



Kalvin said that he is looking forward to traveling and meeting new people.



His brother shares the same reasons for joining and also is looking forward to traveling.



“I’ve always wanted to travel around the world,” said Kelvin. “I started at a young age and wish to continue.”



As an aircrewman, Kelvin will get to work with those who he wishes to become, a naval aviator.



Both brothers have always thought about joining the military.



“I am happy to join the Navy with my brother,” said Kalvin. “We are looking forward to joking with fellow Sailors about who is which.”



The twins’ father, Rudy Rodriguez, said it was a dream come true that his sons have achieved something that he had always wanted to accomplish.



“I’ve have always told to them to be better than me in life,” said Rodriguez, of Miami. “Joining the military is a high honor. They are going to go far in the Navy and achieve their goals.”



Both brothers were recruited by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Rodriguez assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Southeast San Antonio.



Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



On Oct. 1, 2020, NRD San Antonio will officially be redesignated as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio.