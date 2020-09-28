Exchange Shoppers Can Plug into Savings During Energy Action Month

Photo By Loyd Brumfield | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing extra savings on energy-efficient...... read more read more Photo By Loyd Brumfield | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing extra savings on energy-efficient products during October. Energy Action Month deals on select energy-saving products can be found in Exchange stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing extra savings on energy-efficient products during October. Energy Action Month deals on select energy-saving products can be found in Exchange stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.



Specials from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, savings include:

•$700 off a Midea large capacity front-load washer and dryer set

•25% off select P&G products such as Tide, Bounce or Downy high-efficiency laundry items.

•$54.95 for Philips Hue Start Kit with two white bulbs (online exclusive). Compare at $69.99.

•$39.95 for Philips Hue Soft White bulbs, four-pack (online exclusive). Compare at $49.99.



Discounts on P&G products continue through Oct. 29.



“Energy Action Month is a great opportunity to spotlight products that help Airmen, Soldiers and military families save on their monthly utility bills,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Smart energy use provides significant benefits for us individually, Air Force and Army installations, and our Nation.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find energy-efficient products at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in-store for their energy-efficient products. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more about Exchange shopping privileges.



Major appliance offers are available only in the U.S. Find out more at ShopMyExchange.com/energy.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out savings on energy-efficient products during Energy Action Month in October. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1v1.





-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange