Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness

Barksdale executed an exercise to test the readiness of all sides of the 2nd Bomb Wing, Sept. 21 to 25, 2020.



Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd BW is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.



“This recent event is about being prepared to meet the wing’s mission requirements, training and practice,” said Joshua Cormier, 2nd BW inspector general wing exercises director. “Similar to exercising your muscles, exercising the wing and tenant units strengthens the readiness of the force.”



This exercise showed the capabilities of the 2nd BW. From medical to maintenance, all aspects of Barksdale were tested.



“We really hit the mark with driving home our mission statement, ‘We provide the nation with winning combat power,’” Cormier said. “‘Through conventional and nuclear global strike, through worldwide deployable Airmen, through a resilient and flourishing community, we are resilient, ready and responsive! We are Libertatem Defendimus… the defenders of liberty!’”

