    Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness

    Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | A 2nd Maintenance Group crew chief leads a B-52H Stratofortress as it is “cart...... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale executed an exercise to test the readiness of all sides of the 2nd Bomb Wing, Sept. 21 to 25, 2020.

    Exercises of this sort ensure the 2nd BW is able to provide the nation with winning combat power.

    “This recent event is about being prepared to meet the wing’s mission requirements, training and practice,” said Joshua Cormier, 2nd BW inspector general wing exercises director. “Similar to exercising your muscles, exercising the wing and tenant units strengthens the readiness of the force.”

    This exercise showed the capabilities of the 2nd BW. From medical to maintenance, all aspects of Barksdale were tested.

    “We really hit the mark with driving home our mission statement, ‘We provide the nation with winning combat power,’” Cormier said. “‘Through conventional and nuclear global strike, through worldwide deployable Airmen, through a resilient and flourishing community, we are resilient, ready and responsive! We are Libertatem Defendimus… the defenders of liberty!’”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:09
    Story ID: 378747
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise tests Barksdale’s readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Maintenance Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd Maintenance Group
    2nd Operations Group
    2nd OG
    2nd MXG
    2nd MXS

