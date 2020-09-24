2nd MARDIV Marines recognized

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Albano, a company commander with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (V16), CWO2 James Archbell, a Marine gunner with V16, and Sgt. Eric Dipietrantonio, a team leader with Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, all with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), received recognition for their awards from the Commandant of the Marine Corps for their outstanding leadership and performance of their primary duties on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 24, 2020.



Albano received the Leftwich Trophy for outstanding leadership, named in memory of Lt. Col. William Groom Leftwich, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps. A true mentor, teacher, and leader, he sets the standard for his fellow company commanders by making a difference in the personal and professional lives of his Marines and Sailors every day.



Archbell was awarded the Hulbert Trophy, named in memory of Gunner Henry Lewis Hulbert, the first Marine to don the bursting bomb insignia of a Marine Gunner. To be selected for this award, a gunner must be recognized by their seniors, contemporaries, and subordinates as one who most exemplifies unmatched leadership, courage, and tactical, technical, and doctrinal expertise. His tireless dedication and willingness to put his duty above all else sets the standard for all gunners in the 2d Marine Division and exemplify the standard Gunner Hulbert set.



Dipietrantonio was recognized as the 2d MARDIV Marine of The Year for his excellence in leadership and expertise in his occupation. His dedication to Marines and outstanding performance set him apart from thousands of Marines across the division. Sgt Dipietrantonio’s commitment to excellence, superb work ethic, and willingness to put the mission above self has been nothing less than admirable and easily merit his recognition as the 2d Marine Division Marine of the year.



Continuing the winning tradition, the Marines recognized brought a tremendous amount of pride to the Division. Their recognition amplified the dedication and hard work of Marines within 2D MARDIV, upholding the values engrained in all Marines.

