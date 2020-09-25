Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron recently participated in exercise Silver Flag, Aug. 31-Sept. 11, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



The exercise is designed to immerse CES Airmen from across multiple AFSC’s in a curriculum of real-world concepts set up in austere environments mirroring those they would find in deployed locations.



“This is a contingency training where they are focusing on contingency equipment specifically,” said Master Sgt. Tyson Jensen, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Base Emergency Engineer Force manager. “They’re practicing being functional quickly in a bare-bones environment.”



25 Airmen from the 20th CES made up of 13 different AFSC’s at all skill levels represented Shaw during the exercise. The squadron is no stranger to having a short supply of team members due to the critical needs of our missions downrange.



With a high rate of deployment, the 20th CES utilizes any and all opportunities for professional development and retention of critical skills necessary in deployed environments. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, training has continued with precautions in place.



“Now they’re conducting half-sized classes with social distancing measures to keep our Airmen who are participating safe,” said McCarley.



20th FW CES Airmen continue to train and prepare so they are confident in their skills when the time comes to support operations downrange.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2020 Date Posted: 09.25.2020 12:42 Story ID: 378702 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th CES trains in Silver Flag exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.