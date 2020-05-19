Misawa defenders remember the fallen

The 35th Security Forces Squadron hosted National Police Week 2020 to recognize those who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11 to 15.



The 2020 Police Week consisted of a 5K ruck march and a final guard mount to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



Police Week is a moment when defenders come together to remember and pay tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty, allowing fellow defenders to honor their memory.



“This week gives security forces members a chance to bond on a deeper level than we normally would when working daily operations,” said Airman 1st Class William Jones, a 35th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller. “Remembering those who came before us is a tradition.”



Security forces members are responsible for protecting the U.S. Air Force’s most valuable assets–the lives of their fellow Airmen, aircraft and installations around the world.



“When I think of Police Week, I think of remembering all the officers who have put their life on the line and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others,” said Staff Sgt. Jared Hatfield, a 35th SFS base defense operations center desk sergeant. “There is nothing more noble and heroic than what these men and women have done and continue to do for their communities. They gave their lives for a greater meaning and served with honor, duty and courage.”



As our 35th SFS and other community members take time to develop relationships, they specifically set time aside to remind themselves that being a defender is a selfless career with the responsibility of protecting its community.



“This week is a reminder that we stand ready to keep our communities, loved ones, neighbors and resources protected,” said Master Sgt. Hector Rivera-Bonilla, a 35th SFS flight chief. “We wear our badge and beret not only because we’ve earned it, but to give those we serve a beacon to run towards providing a shield against anything that attacks or jeopardizes our rights as human beings.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 09.24.2020 02:24 Story ID: 378529 Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa defenders remember the fallen, by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.