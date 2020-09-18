JB Charleston remembers POW/MIAs

The Air Force Sergeants Association hosted an event in honor of prisoners of war and missing in action servicemembers on September 18, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston, SC.



They began the day with reading the names of POW and MIA members, provided by their friends and family. They proceeded to have a run through the duty day carrying the POW MIA flag and ended the day with a Retreat ceremony.



“We’re creating wristbands so the individuals who are running actually have a name for a person they are running for,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Thomas, the NCO in charge of Mission Defense Team and one of the coordinators for the events taking place on Friday.



Thomas was adamant about how important it is for us servicemembers as well as the friends and family of others to never forget the sacrifice POW and MIA members have made.



“We as military kind of have our own club and we take care of each other,” said Thomas, reinstating the importance. “The POWs MIAs are a part of this club that we still need to remember and give thanks for them sacrificing their lives for us.”



Although the run is only scheduled during the duty day, Thomas explained they had a volunteer who agreed to carry the flag from midnight to midnight.



“We’re trying to remember those individuals who sacrificed their life for us, their families, letting them know that we are a team and we haven’t forgotten them,” Thomas explained.



Even for those who did not participate, they likely saw the black-and-white flag being flown around base as a reminder for the 24-hour period.

