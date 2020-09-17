Soldiers, NIFC Fight Fire & COVID in 2020

The 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed to the August Complex Fire Aug. 31, 2020, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center to help fight what has now become the largest wildland fire in California’s history at 839,175 acres burned.



The deployment comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state of California suffering over 766,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths.



For 14th BEB’s part, putting COVID-19 mitigation measures into place was essential to ensure the safety of the battalion’s Soldiers prior to and upon arrival to base camp.



“All of the Soldiers were tested at Joint Base Lewis-McChord for COVID-19 prior to traveling,” said Lt. Col. Jim Wade, battalion commander. “We maintained crew integrity, only had 25 Soldiers on each bus for mitigation measures and an isolation tent was identified in base camp upon arrival.”



Social distancing, proper hygiene, and wearing masks in and around camp is essential to ensure an effective wildland firefighting force for the duration of our mission, Wade said.



With the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat for the over 1,000 other firefighters, medical personnel and operations and planning staff assigned to NIFC’s incident response team, wildland firefighting “depends even more on cooperation between local, state, federal, and tribal governments,” said Greta Smith, lead COVID-19 advisor for NIFC at the August Complex.



“Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of the public and the workers who are fighting the fire,” Smith said. “We continue to adapt to COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining an effective response capability to fire management.”



Smith, a district ranger from Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, was brought in to lead the mitigation efforts at the base camp and incident command post.



Additional measures this wildland fire year include the increased use of spike camps, small outposts where firefighters rest away from the main base camp; technology-based meetings and briefings whenever possible; daily temperature screenings for those entering base camp; and appropriate COVID-19 PPE readily available, Smith said.



Smith is confident in the mitigation measures the National Wildfire Coordinating Group identified in late March.



“My greatest concern is keeping the community and people safe, and our COVID-19 mitigation incident response plans help to do that,” Smith said.



The NWCG recommends following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and the planning principles stated in the Health and Human Services EMS Infectious Disease Playbook.

