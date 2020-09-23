Exchange Shoppers Can Win a $70,000 Custom 2020 Mustang RTR in Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are putting a 2020 Ford...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are putting a 2020 Ford Mustang RTR up for grabs in the Monster Mustang sweepstakes, Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are giving military shoppers the chance to ride off in a custom 2020 Ford Mustang RTR in the Monster Mustang sweepstakes.



From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter to win at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive a 2020 Mustang RTR customized with a Monster green color scheme, green RTR wheels, leather interior, embroidered headrest and an RTR performance package—a $70,000 value. Fifty first-prize winners will win a Monster Energy tool set.



“These prizes are sure to rev things up for our lucky winners,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is looking forward to seeing one lucky Soldier, Airman or military family member cruise away in this monster of a vehicle.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be drawn on or about Jan. 21. Complete rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can also enter the sweepstakes. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



