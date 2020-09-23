352d SOW deploys for Fiction Urchin

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies near the Black Sea Region, Ukraine, Sept. 22, 2020. The 352d SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capability and increase recruitment efforts through various training engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to Ukraine for exercise Fiction Urchin, to conduct bilateral training with Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, Sept. 16 - Sept. 24.



The wing deployed multiple aircraft, including two U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey aircraft and a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft, to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea Region and to support and enhance Ukrainian SOF capability.



“During this training exercise, we’re working side by side our Ukrainian partners to develop our ability to execute special operations together,” said U.S. Air Force 352 SOW mission commander for exercise Fiction Urchin. “We practiced mission planning, personnel airdrop, fast roping, infiltration and exfiltration techniques of the CV-22 and aerial refueling.”



The most important part of integrating with our partner forces is building a foundation of trust and opening lines of communication. Being based in Vinntysia was critical because it allowed the 352 SOW to collaborate on every aspect of the mission as one team, continued the mission commander.



Throughout the exercise, the 352 SOW conducted joint tactical training with various Ukrainian SOF units, demonstrating interoperability during the Ukrainian SOF qualification course while also helping to increase recruitment.



“Bilateral training is extremely important because it provides invaluable benefits for an operational setting in the real-world,” said U.S. Army Special Forces joint terminal attack controller for exercise Fiction Urchin. “It helps us iron out tactics, techniques and procedures in a joint environment between two different nations.”



During the training exercise, Ukrainian forces integrated with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force to conduct fast roping, infiltration and exfiltration and military free fall operations. Maritime operations were also conducted, utilizing two CV-22s to conduct exfiltration to Ukrainian SOF boats. The CV-22s also conducted tilt rotor air-to-air refueling with a MC-130J.



“The Ukrainian SOF did exceedingly well during exercise Fiction Urchin,” continued U.S. Army Special Forces JTAC. “They’re professionals and they train as such. They conducted the military free fall flawlessly; everyone was safe, experienced and professional.”



Exercise Fiction Urchin provided an opportunity to increase the collective security and demonstrate a shared defense.



“Bilateral training in the framework of the strategic team-staff training will allow Ukraine to demonstrate the readiness of Ukraine to extinguish armed aggression using international support mechanisms,” said Yuri Ignat, Ukraine Air Force command spokesman.