Deployments ends with joyful homecoming reunions

MEDFORD, Ore. - Between a mixture of cheers and tears, more than a hundred Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers made their way home from Djibouti, landing at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, as family and friends welcomed them home on Aug. 18, 2020.



Within days, more would return to all parts of Oregon, landing at Portland, Eugene and other regional airports, arriving from not only in Djibouti, but Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Kosovo. These mobilizations of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team are part of the second-largest mobilization of Oregon troops since World War II. The last mobilization of Oregonians this size was in 2009 through 2010 to Iraq.



The arrival of these initial groups of Soldiers represents the first two groups who mobilized to Qatar in September 2019. Known as Task Force Arrow, these Oregon National Guard members acted as a quick reactionary force throughout the region, and were charged with securing critical infrastructure and personnel.



“This team of nearly 500 Oregonians supported overseas operations while being separated from their loved ones back home. Thank you and a big welcome home!” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs, Oregon Military Department.



When the Soldiers left last year, no outbreaks of the novel coronavirus had occurred and the U.S. economy was humming along. As the Soldiers returned to Oregon, they were wearing face coverings, giving ‘elbow bumps’ after having spent two-weeks in quarantine at Ft. Bliss, Texas prior to their return home.



Upon arriving to Medford airport, the Soldiers had time to gather their belongings, get a quick lunch before being bussed over in convoy to the Jackson County Expo Center where their loved ones were waiting. Signs, banners and cheers greeting them as the busses pulled in. After one quick last ‘Official Formation,’ they darted to meet their families.



The same process happened the next day at the Kliever and Jackson National Guard Armory’s in Portland and other areas around the state over the last two weeks of August into early September.



Oregon Governor Kate Brown together with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon, greeted the initial returning Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery and Alpha Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion when they arrived at the Portland International Airport on Aug. 13, 2020.



Sen. Merkley was also on hand again, along with along with Forest Grove Mayor Peter B. Truax and Army National Guard Brig. Gen. William Prendergast, Land Component Commander and other Oregon Military Department senior staff members as they greeted troops based out of Forest Grove as they landed in Portland on Aug. 19.



“On behalf all Oregonians, I thank the members of the Oregon Army National Guard for their service, commitment and sacrifice,” said Merkley. "The support they provide allows the rest of us to live in a safer, more secure country. I know the loved ones of our brave service members will be overjoyed to have them home, and I look forward to joining them today to thank them for their commitment to serve and protect."



In the midst of the homecoming celebrations, moms and dads, husbands and wives were reunited after months apart. It was also emotional for siblings to reconnect and co-workers to welcome home their friends’ home too.



For the McGowan triplets, it meant that Rand McGowan could be reunited with his two other brothers, Ian and Aidan and their mother Stephanie Salas would have all three of her sons home.



“We enlisted together and went to basic training together too -- so going on this deployment was just another part of our experience in the military,” said Aiden McGowan.



Rand said he was proud of his brothers, who have been part of the Oregon Army National Guard for the past six years. “I didn’t join with them but I am really supportive of everything they’ve done. I am glad they made it home safe again too.”



Not everyone is home yet, of the 1,300 Oregon National Guard members mobilized for overseas missions, the final group of about 400 Soldiers assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team are currently stationed in Kosovo. This last groups of Soldiers are schedule to return home to Oregon before Christmas.