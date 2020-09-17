Omaha District recognized with distinguished industry awards

Photo By Nyime Gilcrhist | Terry S. Morgan, General Service Administration (GSA), Zorinsky Federal Building...... read more read more Photo By Nyime Gilcrhist | Terry S. Morgan, General Service Administration (GSA), Zorinsky Federal Building Manager presents the 2019 Federal Employee-Manager/Supervisor of the Year by the Lincoln Federal Executive Association Award to Lee McCormick, Civil Branch Chief, Contracting Division U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District the for his work on the 2019 Flood Response (OSRT), July 2020. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District received multiple awards from industry stakeholders for performance in construction, small business contracting, safety and public affairs. Receiving these awards is credited to overall teamwork, the culture, and recognition of individuals who have made a significant impact in contributing to the overall success of the USACE mission during fiscal year 2020.



According to Ted H. Streckfuss, Deputy District Engineer, Omaha District, “The Omaha District is blessed to be acknowledged for the team’s hard work and to receive industry honors. With our team’s can-do attitude, we’ve created a culture of leveraging tools and resources that have enabled us to have an entrepreneurial spirit, perform in excellence, and make an impact on the overall USACE mission.”



Construction awards recognize the District’s exemplary service in delivering high-quality engineering solutions as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omaha District received the 2020 USACE South Pacific Division Alternate Care Facilities Award for its interagency response to working in support of FEMA and the Albuquerque District in building Alternate Care Facilities for the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado.



The Omaha District’s objective is to optimize opportunities for the small business contracting community and is on track to exceed its proposed FY20 contracting goals by approximately $269.5 million. The District obligated $330.5 million for small business contract awards but is projected to reach approximately $600 million by the end of the fiscal year.



“The increase in opportunity is due to the Omaha District’s outreach efforts and awarding small business contracts for our military mission projects, levee repairs, and the flood event of 2019 that devastated more than 500 miles of infrastructure along the Missouri River and its tributaries in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri,” said Daniel Curado, Small Business Chief, Omaha District. “The recovery stages from these catastrophes allowed the District to be innovative in the approach to procurement and create an economic impact in the small business community.”



As an outcome of these efforts, USACE Headquarters recognized the Omaha District as the top district providing the most obligated contract awards to service-disabled veteran-owned businesses in the amount of $99.7 million in 2019.



Omaha District was awarded as a 2020 Nebraska’s Safest Company Award from the National Safety Council, for the twenty-nineth consecutive year. The goal of the District’s safety program is to foster a culture where workforce safety is the priority. In addition to traditional occupational health measures, the challenges of COVID-19 required the District to immediately implement measures to slow the spread of the contagion.



“We are proud to partner with members like you that focus on keeping your employees safe – this is especially true during these trying times,” said Susan Booth, Vice President, Nebraska - National Safety Council.



Through the rapid response of leadership, the workforce continues to be supplied with cloth face coverings, disinfectant spray, and promotes physical distancing.



“It’s been a real team effort to keep the workforce safe,” said Jeffrey Skrivanek, Chief, Safety and Occupational Health, Omaha District. “The support from personnel in the office and in the field contribute to our safety program’s success and overall mission of USACE.”



Public affairs awards recognize individuals and teams that have made substantial contributions to the overall mission of the organization. For example, behind every command, there is a journalist writing, producing, and developing internal and external communication strategies.



The Omaha District happens to be the home base of the USACE 2019 Herbert A. Kassner Communicator of the Year Award Winner and runner-up of the 2019 MG Keith L. Ware Communication Awards - Army Communicator of the Year, Mike Glasch, Deputy Director of Public Affairs. These national competitions have hundreds of individuals around 44 USACE Divisions and Districts competing in 31 categories ranging from broadcast, radio, print and photography. The awards recognize individuals for excellence in the Army public affairs community for cultivating, and inspiring excellence in the field.



“What excites me about the public affairs field? I have the privilege of being able to share the stories of everyone who helps make the Corps great. I get to showcase their work, their dedication, their commitment and their excellence. I get to tell a story that might otherwise never be told,” Glasch said.



The awardees recognized here were part of the larger Corps Day Awards Ceremony, in which employees were also recognized internally by the District of a broad range of special acts.