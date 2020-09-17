Vice Chief of Naval Research to Speak at 2020 Modern Day Marine Virtual Expo

ARLINGTON, Va.—Vice Chief of Naval Research Brig. Gen. Benjamin Watson will be a panelist at the 2020 Modern Day Marine Virtual Experience, to be held Sept. 22-24 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.



Modern Day Marine is a three-day virtual event this year featuring presentations from Marine Corps and Department of Defense strategic leaders, covering a wide range of topics in the context of this year’s expo theme—“The Force America Needs.”



“Building the Future Force: Futures, Requirements, Acquisition” will be the plenary topic on Sept. 22. Along with the vice chief of naval research, other panelists will include:



• Brig. Gen. Eric Austin, director, Capabilities Development Directorate

• Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian, commander, Marine Corps Systems Command

• John Garner, program executive officer land systems



“Gen. Watson is a fantastic addition to the panel, given his work with Force Design 2030,” said Assistant Vice Chief of Naval Research Gregg Brinegar. “Modern Day Marine is an important meeting of the minds. It provides an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss where the Marine Corps currently is, and where it plans to go.”



Prior to the panel, the Hon. James “Hondo” Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, will give the event’s keynote address.



During the Modern Day Marine Virtual Experience, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global TechSolutions program will showcase the Marine Corps Field Logistics Instructional Environment—an interactive, web-based training game that teaches the principles of logistics and their trade-offs.



In June 2019, TechSolutions sponsored the MIT Lincoln Laboratory to develop a proposal for a web-based training game. Three Marine Corps captains who were attending Expeditionary Warfare School created the proposal, which won the Commandant’s Innovation Challenge that year.



Together with the captains, Marine Corps University and the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Energy Office, MIT Lincoln Labs translated the energy training needs into an interactive gaming environment. It was originally called the Energy Training Game and was later renamed the Marine Corps Field Logistics Instructional Environment.



The game’s prototype development will conclude at the end of September, and the software will be transitioned to the Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command.



TechSolutions is ONR Global’s rapid-response science and technology program that develops prototype technologies to address problems voiced by Sailors and Marines, within approximately 12 months.



The Modern Day Marine Virtual Experience will feature an ONR virtual booth numbered 126. This booth is open to all participants registered for Modern Day Marine.



Scott Hochenberg is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 09.17.2020 18:08 Story ID: 378391 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Naval Research to Speak at 2020 Modern Day Marine Virtual Expo, by Scott Hochenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.