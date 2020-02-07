Grissom hosts Firecracker 5K

Clear skies, warm weather and a large dose of patriotism brought a team of 10 runners together during Grissom’s Firecracker 5K June 24.

The run was Grissom’s first 5K following the closing of Grissom’s base gym in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just recently opened up our doors, and were really excited to get activities going again,” said April Mota, 434th Force Support Squadron recreational assistant. “We had a great turn-out and hope to get even more participants during future runs.”

Finishing first place was Marty Foye, 434th Air Refueling Wing financial services officer, second place Christopher Simpson, 434th FSS personalist, and third Nacoma Leon, 434th Air Refueling Wing recruiter.

Grissom’s next 5K run event will be the Dog Days of Summer 5K at noon July 29, 2020.

For more information about future events contact Grissom’s fitness center at 765-688-2000.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



