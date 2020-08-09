Mission Complete: 110 Civilian Mariners Return to Naval Station Norfolk

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK (NNS) – Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK (NNS) – Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) and the ship’s 110 civilian mariners (82 of whom live in the Hampton Roads area) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, after a seven month deployment in Second, Fifth, and Sixth Fleets, September 8. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK (NNS) - Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) and the ship’s 110 civilian mariners (82 of whom live in the Hampton Roads area) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, after a seven month deployment in Second, Fifth, and Sixth Fleets, September 8.



Transiting 42,146 nautical miles, Peary served as the sole dry cargo ammunition ship for the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, while providing at sea replenishment services to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the Truman Carrier Strike Group.



In order to carry out the Navy’s mission effectively, fleet units are frequently required to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time, often times in areas where friendly re-supply ports are not available. This is where CLF ships come in said ship’s master, Captain Brandon J. Varner. Peary is equipped to replenish ships at sea, using two replenishment methods. The first is the connected replenishment or CONREP method, which occurs when two or more ships steam side-by-side and the hoses and lines aboard the servicing ship are used to transfer fuel, ammunition, and supplies from one ship to another. The second method is known as the vertical replenishment technique or VERTREP, which is carried out by U.S. Navy helicopters embarked on the servicing ship that is responsible for delivering, by air, critical supplies and pallets to nearby ships. Peary’s flexibility and commitment enabled the delivery of 5.7 million gallons of diesel fuel marine and 5,400 pallets of vital stores and ordinance during 65 replenishments with both U.S. Navy and coalition ships from France, United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands, and Spain.



The ship’s accomplishments, Varner said, were due in large part to the ship’s crew who he referred to as merchant marine heroes. In the best of times this is a tough job he said and now with the global pandemic it is even more challenging. "But despite the many challenges faced, the crew were able to overcome them and safely complete the mission. This is a great ship with a great crew whom I am extremely proud of."



Peary is one of MSC’s 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ships of the United States Navy, named in honor of Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary. It was christened on February 9, 2008, sponsored by Peary’s great granddaughter, Monroe County, Fla. Circuit Court Judge Peary S. Fowler.



MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world while moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.



For more information from Military Sealift Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/MSC.