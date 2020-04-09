Celebrating Women’s Equality - Climbing the ranks in the medical field

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris | Captain Janshay E. Polk has served in the Army since 2003. She is currently serving as...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris | Captain Janshay E. Polk has served in the Army since 2003. She is currently serving as the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division brigade nurse and acting Brigade Surgeon. We celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote on August 26, 1920. Since the passage of the 19th Amendment, women have made great strides for equality across our society. see less | View Image Page

Captain Janshay E. Polk has served in the Army since 2003. Polk began her career as an operating room technician before being accepted into the Army Enlisted Commissioning Program. Upon completion of the program, she obtained her Bachelor’s in Nursing at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Polk began her nursing career as a Medical Surgical Nurse at the San Antonio Military Medical Center.



Army leaders continue to shape policies to ensure women have equal opportunity in the workplace. Women play vital roles in today’s Army, as Soldiers and Army Civilians are all critical members of our Army team. Polk is an integral member of the Patriot Brigade Army Medical team.



“As women are integrated into these forces, we will bring a different perspective to the culture,” she said. “This is not something that will occur overnight but overtime, as we, women, are seen as a counterpart, we will become that important aspect of the force.”



The armed forces continue to develop diversity initiatives and fully integrate women into all military positions, allowing them to become more inclusive by leveling the playing field.



“There are many more opportunities for young women in the Army that you can imagine,” Polk explained. “Do not let one persons’ ‘no,’ stop you from achieving the military career that you seek.”



On November 2, 1920, more than eight million women across the United States voted for the first time. When asked about voting, Polk explained the uniqueness of her voting experience throughout the years due to her enlisting shortly after graduating high school.



Polk explains how she ensures her voice is heard.



“I have only voted by mail-in ballots,” said Polk. “I am contributing my opinion in the shape of the government so I always look for the absentee ballots so that my voice is heard.”



Polk now holds a Master’s in Nursing administration/leadership. She is currently serving as the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division brigade nurse and acting Brigade Surgeon.