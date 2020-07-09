Joint Promotion Ceremony special for Washington Guard Family

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Col. Kristin Derda hugs her daughter Emilia after being promoted to Colonel during a...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Col. Kristin Derda hugs her daughter Emilia after being promoted to Colonel during a joint promotion ceremony on Sept. 2, 2020 at Camp Murray, Wash. The promotion ceremony was special for the Guard couple, as they were able to celebrate their promotions on the same day. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Life is full of major milestones: Graduating from college, getting married, the birth of a child, a promotion at work. Having the chance to celebrate these milestones with your family is so important.



For the Derda Family, the latest milestone was special for everyone as both Col. Kristin Derda and Lt. Col. Krystian Derda were promoted during a ceremony on Sept. 3, 2020 at Camp Murray.



“You will remember this day, you will tell your soldiers, I was there the day the Derda family was promoted,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General of the Washington Army National Guard. “These two officers have a deep commitment to our Guard, to our soldiers, to their family and to each other.”



The Derda pair have laid a solid foundation in the U.S. Army and the Washington National Guard with nearly 45 years of combined service, including 29 years in the Washington National Guard.



Enlisting in 1992 as an automated logistics specialist, Kristin left the active duty Army in 1999 joining the Washington Army National Guard as an ordnance officer through the Washington National Guard Officer Candidate School. In more than 20 years since commissioning, she has come up through the organization, spending time in nearly every major subordinate command, deployed to Iraq in 2004 and held multiple leadership positions at the company, battalion, brigade and state level. She has managed the state’s Information Operations Group and currently commands the state’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion.



“Who would have thought that I would be standing here today?” said Col. Kristin Derda. “Twenty-eight years ago, when I came home with a recruiter to enlist, my parents were in shock.”



With a tradition of service in his family, Krystian took a different path to the Washington National Guard, receiving his commission into the active Army in 2004 from the United States Military Academy at West Point. His first duty station would end up being his only stop, as he was assigned as a Platoon Leader with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash.



It was during that time the couple met, began a courtship, got married and started a family, all before Krystian deployed to Iraq in 2006. After spending eight years on active duty, and multiple deployments to Iraq, Krystian transitioned to the Washington National Guard.



“Before coming to the Guard, I remember talking with Col. Allen. At the time, I was thinking, is this a prerequisite to joining?” said Lt. Col. Krystian Derda. “I appreciate the leadership taking a chance on me and bringing me in.”



Krystian was quickly educated on the Guard’s state mission, as the lead planner for Operation Evergreen Ember, a statewide wildfire training exercise that re-established the Guard as a force that could support during the busy wildfire season. Since that time, he has held multiple positions in the 96th Troop Command, 81st Brigade Combat Team, 205th Regional Training Institute and now serves as the State’s Deputy Personnel Officer.

“With this promotion to colonel, I understand the enormous responsibility that comes with it,” said Kristin. “I will continue to do everything I can to make our Guard the best it can be.”



It is not just their work in uniform but out of it with the National Guard Association of Washington that show the couple’s love for the organization. Kristin has held multiple leadership positions in the association and helped garner support from the Washington State Legislature for free hunting licenses and increased state education benefits. Since coming to the Guard, Krystian has been part of the resolutions committee, taking part in the National Guard Association of the United States conferences focusing on the benefits and rights supporting all Guardsmen.



For the couple, though, the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony means more knowing they can do it together.



“All these years, I have never been able to synchronize our promotion so this is a special day for us,” said Krystian.



Whether it’s black belts for Dominik, gymnastics trophies for Emilia or cracking jokes and solving math problems with Maksymilian the Derda family will celebrate this milestone just like any other, together as a family.