Airman Gives A-10 'The Muscle'

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Tech. Sgt. Nicholas West works at the very tip of the spear for the Michigan Air National Guard. His job is to make sure the GAU-8 Avenger gun in the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned the 127th Wing, are operational, maintained and very, very lethal.



The GAU-8 spits out a 30 millimeter bullet, at 70 rounds per second, to project American AirPower into the battle space.



West started out his military career as an active duty Air Force Security Forces defender.



"I enjoyed that job the whole time I was doing it, but eventually it was time to cross-train into something else," West said, taking a break from a routine maintenance inspection disassembling a GAU-8 system. "I was looking for something more technical and found it in weapon systems."



Now, West serves as a member of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here, maintaining various systems onboard the A-10.



"We are the ones who make it go 'boom' on the A-10, we give it the muscle," West said. "Its the best job in the Air Force."

