Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Coast Guard, Ecuadorian navy conduct joint patrol off Galapagos Islands

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    ALAMEDA, Calif. – In coordination with the Ecuadorian navy, the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) recently completed a joint patrol to detect and deter potential Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the vicinity of the Galapagos Islands.

    From Aug. 25-29, Bertholf patrolled over 3,000 square nautical miles of Ecuadorian and international waters and conducted joint operations with the Ecuadorian naval vessel LAE Isla San Cristobal (LG-30), providing persistent presence and surveillance of fishing activity throughout the region.

    The joint operation highlights a significant Coast Guard partnership with a South American country to detect, deter and ensure adherence to international maritime norms for fishing.

    Information gathered during the operation was shared with Ecuador to strengthen future compliance efforts and gain greater shared awareness of potential IUU fishing activity.

    “It was a unique opportunity to sail together with the Ecuadorian navy, and we were impressed by their professionalism and dedication to the fight against illegal fishing,” said Capt. Brian Anderson, Bertholf’s commanding officer. “This joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness and importance of our international partnerships.”

    IUU fishing is a global security, economic, and environmental threat that undermines national sovereignty and weakens the international rules-based order.
    Up to 27 million tons of fish are caught illegally each year, which accounts for 20-30% of total global annual catch. Economic losses from IUU fishing are estimated to be as much as $23.5 billion per year.

    “The United States remains committed to the international effort to combat IUU fishing and the illegal exploitation of the ocean’s fish stocks,” said Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, the Pacific Area commander. “The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to safeguard our national interests and build lasting international partnerships that promote the rule of law and sovereignty for all nations.”

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 22:00
    Story ID: 377464
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Ecuadorian navy conduct joint patrol off Galapagos Islands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    joint patrol
    underway
    Coast Guard
    patrol
    Ecuadorian navy
    partner nation
    Galapagos Islands
    IUU
    Ecuadorian naval vessel LAE Isla San Cristobal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT