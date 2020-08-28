In coordination with the Ecuadorian navy, the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) recently completed a joint patrol to detect and deter potential Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the vicinity of the Galapagos Islands, Aug. 28, 2020. From Aug. 25-29, Bertholf patrolled over 3,000 square nautical miles of Ecuadorian and international waters and conducted joint operations with the Ecuadorian naval vessel LAE Isla San Cristobal (LG 30), providing persistent presence and surveillance of fishing activity throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766072
|VIRIN:
|200828-G-G0200-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973896
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Ecuadorian navy conduct joint patrol off Galapagos Islands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT