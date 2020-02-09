Couple joins America’s Navy on Wedding Anniversary

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 2, 2020) For many married couples,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 2, 2020) For many married couples, celebrating an anniversary is spent having dinner at a fine restaurant, taking a luxurious vacation, or just spending time at home curled up watching a love story on television. For Odessa, Texas, residents Hans and Haley Wegener, they shared their special day at the Military Entrance Processing Station San Antonio to join America’s Navy. The Wegener’s, both 2015 graduates of Permian High School in Odessa, are schedule to leave for boot camp in December and hoping that they can ship on the same day. The Wegener’s were recruited by Torpedoman 1st Class Tyler Kautencrews and Fire Controlman 1st Class Dallas Allen assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Midland. Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 2, 2020) For many married couples, celebrating an anniversary is spent having dinner at a fine restaurant, taking a luxurious vacation, or just spending time at home curled up watching a love story on television. For Hans and Haley Wegener, they shared their special day at the Military Entrance Processing Station San Antonio to join America’s Navy.



Hans, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., and Haley, of Odessa, Texas, have been married for four years and currently reside in Odessa.



Both will serve in the Advance Electronics Computer Field.



“I joined the Navy so I can be able to better myself for my family and future career,” said Hans, a warehouse assistant manager. “I expect to learn structure and discipline and use that to benefit my career and work ethic.”



According to Haley, she is joining the Navy to further her education and challenge herself while being able to serve an amazing country in the process.



“I expect to learn new skill sets that I wouldn't get the opportunity to learn in the oil fields back home,” said Haley, a repair technician who repairs fall safety devices for oil rigs and warehouses. “The Navy is beneficial to me because my husband and I will be able to see the world outside of the oil patch that is the Permian Basin.”



The Wegener’s, both 2015 graduates of Permian High School in Odessa, are schedule to leave for boot camp in December and hoping that they can ship on the same day.



“Although it's sad that we will be apart for a while, I think my wife is brave for joining with me,” said Hans. “I am so proud that she wanted to take this step to benefit both of our futures.”



According to Haley, shipping to boot camp will be the longest amount of time spent away from her husband.



“Although I will hate having to be apart for a while, I feel like we will be able to make it through this and come out of this strong as ever,” said Haley. “I know that the outcome of this decision will positively impact our future.”



The Wegener’s were recruited by Torpedoman 1st Class Tyler Kautencrews and Fire Controlman 1st Class Dallas Allen assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Midland.



Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.