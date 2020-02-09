Letter from the brigade commander

Courtesy Photo | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, is loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ted Brawn) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Families,



Everyone has someone from back home that they wish they could see and spend time with right now. Many Soldiers are away from their spouse or significant other, and many are missing watching their children grow.



I understand the pain of separation some families are enduring and I am humbled by everyone’s sacrifices to this point.



I, too, wish that I could see my wife before we embark on our overseas mission.



However, as I mentioned in a video to the FRG a couple months ago and as per guidance given to each Soldier, we are not authorized to leave our mobilization site or take a pass to spend time with loved ones before heading overseas. This is due to COVID-19 precautions from the Department of the Army, to ensure the overall health and safety of our Soldiers.



Nevertheless, please know that staying connected to your loved ones is a priority. The first thing I plan to do when I get overseas is make sure Soldiers have opportunities to send or receive mail and have reliable ways to call home.



We will also continue to keep our families informed daily through our brigade Facebook page, newsletters or video messages. If you are not aware of those things, please let us or your FRG leader know.



After training here for two months, I can confidently say that our Soldiers are well-trained and ready, and I pray that we will send them all home safely at the end of their deployment.



Wings of Iron!



Col. Howard Lloyd

Commander, 28th ECAB