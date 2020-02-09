NEX Drive/Up Program Makes Life Easier for Customers

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A customer uses the NEX Drive/Up Program at NEX Norfolk, Va., to get needed...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A customer uses the NEX Drive/Up Program at NEX Norfolk, Va., to get needed merchandise for her family. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) rolled out its new Drive/Up Program to select NEX locations Sept 3. The Drive/Up Program allows customers to safely pick up merchandise curbside. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) will roll out its new Drive/Up Program to select NEX locations Sept 3. The Drive/Up Program allows customers to safely pick up merchandise curbside.



“We have been working to create a buy online, pick up in store program to make shopping easier for our customers,” said Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “When the COVID-19 pandemic began with its stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements, we knew we had to implement this program as soon as we could. We want our customers to feel safe while still being able to purchase the products they need for themselves and their families.”



To be eligible for the NEX Drive/Up service, customers must have an account on the NEX online store, myNavyExchange.com. Customers can purchase items listed in the NEX Everyday Essentials digital flier or the weekly Drive/Up Specials digital flier, both of which are available on myNavyExchange.com. Some products eligible for purchase include cleaning supplies, baby items including diapers, formula and wipes, personal and beauty care, health essentials, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.



Orders are ready for pickup within 48 hours of being placed. Once the order is fulfilled at the store, a NEX White Glove associate will contact the customer for payment information. The order will be ready for customer pick up within 30 minutes of payment. Orders can be picked up Monday – Saturday 12 p. m. – 6 p. m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p. m.



Each participating NEX store has designated Drive/Up Service parking spots. Customers need to call the NEX to let them know they are parked at the store. Once the customer shows their Department of Defense ID to confirm the order, the NEX associate will place the customer’s items in the car.



The NEX Drive/Up Program is available at NEX Oceana, Little Creek and Norfolk, Va.; NEX San Diego; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX Bethesda, Md.; NEX Jacksonville and Pensacola, Fla.; NEX Guam; and NEX Yokosuka, Japan.