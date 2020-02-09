Fort Detrick First Responders Continue To Show Selflessness

Photo By lanessa hill | As a way to say thank you for your support, members of the Forest Glen Fire Department...... read more read more Photo By lanessa hill | As a way to say thank you for your support, members of the Forest Glen Fire Department proudly present the Garrison command team with a US flag made of engine fire hoses that have reached their lifecycle. Pictured from left to right: Garrison Commander, Col. Dexter Nunnally, Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey, Lieutenant Richard Ennis, firefighter Justin Houpt, firefighter Damon Baldini, firefighter Charles Montanaro, Captain Jeff Miller, firefighter Thomas Mullins, Lieutenant Marquis Beavers, Director of Operations Raymond Wharton, Fire Chief Sean Edwards, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman. see less | View Image Page

Army core values include loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor integrity, and personal courage. Recently the Forest Glen Annex Fire Department demonstrated every core value while assisting Montgomery County first responders and leadership recognized the team for their efforts.



On May 31, 2020, members of Engine 54 arrived at a scene in Silver Spring, Maryland, and despite a hectic scene, together, they rose to the occasion, stepped in and assisted local companies in every way they could. This included providing exceptional pre-hospital care to a civilian in cardiac arrest, which ultimately saved their life.



During a visit to Forest Glen Annex on July 30, Garrison Commander, Col. Dexter Nunnally and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman presented the Forest Glen Fire Department with awards for their efforts in May. Additionally, Captain Jeff Miller was given an award for exceptional service for pulling the team together to seamlessly work with other first responders to provide medical care under extreme conditions.



After the ceremony, Engine 54 presented the Garrison command team with a U.S. Flag display made of engine fire hoses that are no longer useable.