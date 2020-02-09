Army core values include loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor integrity, and personal courage. Recently the Forest Glen Annex Fire Department demonstrated every core value while assisting Montgomery County first responders and leadership recognized the team for their efforts.
On May 31, 2020, members of Engine 54 arrived at a scene in Silver Spring, Maryland, and despite a hectic scene, together, they rose to the occasion, stepped in and assisted local companies in every way they could. This included providing exceptional pre-hospital care to a civilian in cardiac arrest, which ultimately saved their life.
During a visit to Forest Glen Annex on July 30, Garrison Commander, Col. Dexter Nunnally and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman presented the Forest Glen Fire Department with awards for their efforts in May. Additionally, Captain Jeff Miller was given an award for exceptional service for pulling the team together to seamlessly work with other first responders to provide medical care under extreme conditions.
After the ceremony, Engine 54 presented the Garrison command team with a U.S. Flag display made of engine fire hoses that are no longer useable.
This work, Fort Detrick First Responders Continue To Show Selflessness, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
