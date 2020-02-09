An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, between 00:02 a.m. and 06:02 a.m. from north Vandenberg.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.
For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 04:58
|Story ID:
|377287
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unarmed Minuteman III test launch scheduled will validate effectiveness, readiness, accuracy, by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT