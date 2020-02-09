Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unarmed Minuteman III test launch scheduled will validate effectiveness, readiness, accuracy

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, between 00:02 a.m. and 06:02 a.m. from north Vandenberg.

    The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

    For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

    For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.

