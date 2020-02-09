Unarmed Minuteman III test launch scheduled will validate effectiveness, readiness, accuracy

Courtesy Photo | An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:02 Pacific Daylight Time (Wednesday, September, 2020), at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (Courtesy photo by Connor Riley) see less | View Image Page

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, between 00:02 a.m. and 06:02 a.m. from north Vandenberg.



The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.



For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.



For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.