Guardsman overcomes obstacles, receives Ranger School honors

After beating COVID-19, a Washington National Guard Soldier earned one the military’s most prestigious recognitions.



“When I tested positive, I was filled with emotions but had to first consider my health,” said 2nd Lt. Ralph Esmenda. “After a few days of being asymptomatic I had a small window of time to continue to prepare both physically and mentally. I knew it was going to be a tough road ahead but told myself that this was part of my journey to earn my Ranger tab.”



While building up his civilian career as a project manager for a tech company, Esmenda had a strong desire to become an infantry officer in the Washington Army National Guard.



“I chose Infantry because I wanted to be surrounded by like-minded individuals, lead some of the best soldiers in the National Guard and continue to refine my leadership abilities and have the opportunity to attend Ranger School,” said Esmenda.



Esmenda, a platoon leader with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, said his 62 days at Ranger school were grueling, but he looked forward to the challenge, overcame obstacles and found success completing the elite school as the Officer Leadership Award Honoree.



Esmenda not only graduated from Ranger School without having to restart, a feat only around 25 percent of Ranger graduates can claim, he achieved the Officer Leadership Award.



“I am still in shock that I earned this award,” said Esmenda. “My goal during Ranger school was to earn my tab, be a dependable leader when in charge, be a team player, help my battle buddies and inspire others.”



Esmenda’s company commander, Capt. Shaun Neil was even impressed with his new Lieutenant’s work.



“2Lt Esmenda put himself through pain, hunger, sleep deprivation and the greatest leadership challenge the Army can provide and not only stepped up to the plate and finished but he was the best,” said Neil. “When I talk with him he isn’t doing it for himself, he did this for his soldiers. All soldiers deserve leaders like this.”



Esmenda’s next adventure is to complete the Basic Airborne Course before returning home to Kirkland to spend time with his wife, return to his civilian career and work with his soldiers.