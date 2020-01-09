MILITARY STAR Increases Zero-Interest Military Clothing Plan’s Credit Limit to $1,000, Extends Payment Period to 12 Months

Courtesy Photo | For the first time in four decades, the MILITARY STAR® credit card...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the first time in four decades, the MILITARY STAR® credit card program—administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service—is raising the credit limit on its Military Clothing Plan. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card program has doubled the credit limit on its zero-interest Military Clothing Plan from $500 to $1,000.



The Military Clothing Plan is a special line of zero-interest credit for uniform purchases available to all active duty Soldiers, Airmen and Marines, as well as Guard and Reserve members. The limit increase, the first of its kind since 1979, will also extend the plan’s payment duration from eight to 12 months.



“Raising the Military Clothing Plan’s credit limit strengthens the MILITARY STAR card’s ability to help service members responsibly build credit while giving them greater flexibility to pay for their required uniforms,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior enlisted advisor. “The MILITARY STAR card offers this benefit as a service to the Services, reflecting the Exchange Credit Program’s commitment to ensuring the readiness and resiliency of Warfighters across the globe.”



The increase comes as the Exchange rolls out the new Army Green Service Uniform, expected to be available in most CONUS Army Military Clothing stores by December and at overseas locations by March 2021.



Approximately 474,000 Soldiers, Airmen and Marines worldwide have a MILITARY STAR clothing line of credit. Purchases that qualify for the Military Clothing Plan include:



• Defense Logistics and Troop Support (DLAT)-procured issue military clothing items and footwear.

• DLAT organizational clothing and individual equipment items.

• The Army Green Service Uniform, which is procured directly by the Exchange

• Exchange commercial uniform clothing, undergarments, insignia and footwear to be worn with the uniform.



Soldiers, Airmen and Marines qualify for the Military Clothing Plan. Sailors and Coast Guard members are offered a promotional 0% plan for uniform purchases under the MILITARY STAR card’s standard retail credit line.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



