DLA Troop Support celebrates newest civilian retiree

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of Lisa Vicoli (second from the right) during a ceremony held August 27 at the DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. She is retiring after 42 years of federal service.

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support said goodbye to a long-time civilian employee during a retirement ceremony August 27 in Philadelphia.



Lisa Vicoli from Information Operations (J6) retired after 42 years of federal service.



DLA Troop Support Deputy Commander Richard Ellis presided over the ceremony and wished Vicoli well in her retirement.



“It is a privilege to have this opportunity to celebrate a civilian who has given so much of herself in support of our warfighters serving around the world,” Ellis said.



Ellis acknowledged Vicoli’s family members in attendance, including her daughter Leigh Ann, who works in the Construction and Equipment supply chain; her sister Genevieve, who retired from Industrial Hardware in 2015; and her brother-in-law Richard, who retired from Subsistence in 2011.



“I guess we can really refer to Troop Support as a family business,” he said.



Ellis presented Vicoli with a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. A certificate of appreciation was presented to her husband, Leonard.



Vicoli started working for the Internal Revenue Service shortly after graduating from high school. Leaving to attend college full-time, she returned to work at the former Defense Industrial Supply Center, which evolved into DLA Troop Support. She retired as an IT specialist in DLA Information Operations. Her career highlights include being a pioneer for the telework program, serving as one of its first participants in 2003. She also was involved in teaching software programs throughout the years and moving applications over to the cloud.



“I’ve worked with and for many, many outstanding business associates and friends over the years,” Vicoli said. “I always found DLA to be a very great organization to work for, [they] supported me with work and family balance.”