Joint Forces Train Expeditionary C2 Capability for Contingency Operations

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy —

Task Force elements from across U.S. European Command (EUCOM) met onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, concluded two weeks of training for contingency operations in the theater, if called upon, Aug. 28, 2020.



More than 40 U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (CNE-CNA) Sailors and Marines, U.S. Army Europe, and U.S. Air Forces Europe personnel conducted integrated training and planning to support operations in the EUCOM theater.



“These two weeks were about building and refining a capability to execute joint contingency operations across the theater,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Quintin Jones, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) N35A director. “It is critical that we maintain readiness to execute the entire spectrum of operations.”



Active duty members were supplemented by CNE-CNA Detachment (Det.) 130 and CNE Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (DET MAST) to demonstrate a forward command and control, planning, and communications capability. DET MAST provided the full complement of their expeditionary mobile communications suite to facilitate joint planning, coordination, and training in a forward-deployed environment.



“Having our entire team dedicate two weeks to train and plan with our joint partners increases our readiness to support the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, when called upon, across all warfare areas,” said Cmdr. Kelleigh Cunningham, Det. 130. Assistant Chief of Staff. “The training brought together service members from each branch of the armed forces, as well as civilian experts from the state department to reinforce intra-government relationships and increase regional awareness.”



Det. 130 is the reserve unit attached to CNE-CNA and C6F, providing augmentation support to the active duty component, providing the commander additional manpower and decision-making space to execute operations across two combatant commands.



“This evolution continues to demonstrate our flexibility to enable the fleet to execute its mission from anywhere, in any environment,” said Lt. James Lewis, DET MAST Officer-in-Charge. “We have continued to refine our support, enabling operations from the High North to the African continent.”



CNE-CNA DET MAST is a mobile communication detachment that stands ready to support full mobile command, control, communications and computer capability wherever needed. DET MAST has a full complement of Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPR) Net terminals, secure video teleconferencing capability (VTC) and secure voice phones.



Some of the major theater events CNE-CNA DET MAST routinely supports are exercises Formidable Shield, BALTOPS, Juniper Cobra, Austere Challenge, and Cutlass Express. They are also used during real-world critical events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

