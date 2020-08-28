Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Maneuvering Exercises with Spanish Navy

    USS PHILIPPINE SEA VERTREP-AT-SEA/PHOTOEX/MARITIME EXERCISE

    MEDITERRANEAN SEAN , MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.28.2020

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA —
    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) executed passing exercises with the Spanish Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 26, 2020.

    Philippine Sea and the Spanish Navy frigate Álvaro de Bazán (F 101) conducted the exercises to build partner capability using NATO operational and tactical procedures.

    “These exercises enabled Philippine Sea to coordinate with our NATO Ally of many years,” said Cmdr. Matthew J. Iwanczuk, executive officer aboard Philippine Sea. “We are privileged to have this opportunity to train with our Spanish counterparts to increase operational efficiency and interoperability and build upon our strong partnership.”

    The U.S. Navy routinely trains with allied and partner nations in order to enhance maneuverability capabilities and interoperability by establishing communication and safety standards that strengthen regional maritime security.

    Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

    U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts joint and naval operations in order to support regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 14:06
    MEDITERRANEAN SEAN , MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Spanish Navy
    USS Phillippine Sea

