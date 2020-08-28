USS Philippine Sea Conducts Maneuvering Exercises with Spanish Navy

Courtesy Photo | 2200826-N-IE405-2073 ALBORAN SEA (Aug. 26, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2200826-N-IE405-2073 ALBORAN SEA (Aug. 26, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) sails in the Mediterranean Sea after participating in a vertical replenishment-at-sea exercise with the Spanish frigate Álvaro de Bazán (F 101), Aug. 26, 2020. Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/ Released) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA —

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) executed passing exercises with the Spanish Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 26, 2020.



Philippine Sea and the Spanish Navy frigate Álvaro de Bazán (F 101) conducted the exercises to build partner capability using NATO operational and tactical procedures.



“These exercises enabled Philippine Sea to coordinate with our NATO Ally of many years,” said Cmdr. Matthew J. Iwanczuk, executive officer aboard Philippine Sea. “We are privileged to have this opportunity to train with our Spanish counterparts to increase operational efficiency and interoperability and build upon our strong partnership.”



The U.S. Navy routinely trains with allied and partner nations in order to enhance maneuverability capabilities and interoperability by establishing communication and safety standards that strengthen regional maritime security.



Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts joint and naval operations in order to support regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.