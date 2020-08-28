30th CES keeps the power going!

Power is an extremely important part of our mission at VAFB. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen have the power on base covered during the COVID-19 pandemic and every day of the year! Whether maintaining electric power to the 30th Space Wing, or for the installation, the 30th CES is on it!
