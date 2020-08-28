Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th CES keeps the power going!

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Story by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Power is an extremely important part of our mission at VAFB. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen have the power on base covered during the COVID-19 pandemic and every day of the year! Whether maintaining electric power to the 30th Space Wing, or for the installation, the 30th CES is on it!

