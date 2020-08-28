Navy Recruiting District Raleigh holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Gregory White | 200821-N-RB391-300 (Raleigh, North Carolina) - CDR. Mark Smith salutes Capt. Katrina...... read more read more Photo By Gregory White | 200821-N-RB391-300 (Raleigh, North Carolina) - CDR. Mark Smith salutes Capt. Katrina Hill, commodore of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region East, as he assumes duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Raleigh. Smith relieved CDR. Andrew McGinly of that position during a Change of Command ceremony at Navy Operational Support Center Raleigh on August 21. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NRD Raleigh public affairs) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH – CDR. Mark Smith relieved CDR. Andrew McGinly as commanding officer, Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Raleigh, during a change of command ceremony held at Navy Operational Support Center Raleigh, August 21.



Capt. Katrina Hill, commodore, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region East attended the ceremony as presiding officer and guest speaker. She praised McGinly’s leadership and the district’s exceptional performance in view of a few attendees and the many more watching the ceremony via livestream.



“Under Skipper McGinly’s leadership, you’ve led Region East in total accessions contributing 15 percent of our total enlisted production,” said Hill. “Your 66 Nuke attainments and 56 Naval Special Warfare attainments also were number 1 in the region.”



Hill went on to state that NRD Raleigh topped the region in NAT attainments and wrote more prior service contracts than anyone else, with exception of fleet concentration areas.



“Along the way you won a retention excellence award, posted a SWARM, advanced 32 Sailors, converted five CRFs, all while weathering a hurricane and a pandemic,” said Hill. “In short, you’ve made excellence a habit. It’s one I expect you to continue under new leadership.”



McGinly shared some departing words with the district.



“To the sailors of NRD Raleigh, soon to be NTAG Carolina, you are one of the main reasons that I’m up here,” said McGinly. “In my three years as your XO and CO, I put exactly zero people into the Navy. All of you did the heavy lifting in a very high stress environment. While all the rest of the world had to take a knee because of COVID, we were told we were mission essential and, COVID or not, we needed to get things done. All of you responded incredibly well and made the magic happen. I’m incredibly proud of your efforts and accomplishments, and I’m incredibly proud to have been your CO.”



Smith, who had served under McGinly as his executive officer, further emphasized the sentiments of both McGinly and Hill upon assuming command.



“What a strange time we are living in, said Smith. “But I cannot imagine a better command or a more professional group of people to carry out our mission. I want you all to stand by. Changes are coming and they’re coming fast. We have to be ready for it. I am not going to stand up here and make some profound promises about how we are going to be bigger, better, faster, and stronger than the other guys. You already know how to do that, and you’re doing it well. I’ve seen your potential and I know what you’re capable of so just keep going.”



Hill shared departing sentiments.



“As I head home today, I am going to leave Raleigh just as I found it – in the hands of an experienced and capable leader,” said Hill. “I charge you to keep charging. Keep up the habits of excellence you practice so well. Keep taking care of each other and keep bringing our Navy the very best war fighters the Carolinas have to offer.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 10 Navy Recruiting Districts and 16 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.