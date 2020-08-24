Naval Safety Training Keeps Momentum with Virtual Learning

Naval Station Norfolk, Va. -- The Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) is adapting to the current operating environment to ensure Sailors and Marines continue receiving critical training.



In a typical operational year, NAVSAFENVTRACEN conducts roughly 550 courses worldwide, training 10,000 students annually. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the schoolhouse has improvised and is now offering many courses online.



There are 19 virtual courses currently available, with three of the courses receiving provisional state EPA waivers. Another eight contracted courses and three in-house courses are transitioning to online training. Once the transitions are complete for the courses not requiring in-resident training, 33 online courses will be available.



“One of the things we have tried to do moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic is to have both resident and online training available for the majority of our courses,” said Cmdr. Cary Isaacson, NAVSAFENVTRACEN commanding officer. “Our staff prior to the COVID-19 outbreak was already providing 12 online courses along with the virtual Professional Development Symposium each year in April, so they were already used to working in that environment.”



“One difference of e-learning to in-person training is online learning is more in the hands of the student,” said Amanda Carter, learning standards officer at NAVSAFENVTRACEN. “Just like online college classes, students need to be capable of self-pacing and must be able to utilize all learning management and pre-course readings.”



“It takes a lot of hours and effort to convert both contracted and in-house courses to an online venue,” Isaacson said. “We are still in progress with the remaining courses, but we are well on our way.”



To view the complete course schedule visit the NAVSAFENVTRACEN website https://navalsafetycenter.navy.mil/Learning/NAVSAFENVTRACEN/Course-Schedule/. Scroll down to find the course you are looking for and click the drop-down arrow or the name of the course. All scheduled course dates will show. Click the course name or arrow again to collapse it.



To request a course quota, use the CAC-enabled eNTRS quota management system website, https://app.prod.cetars.training.navy.mil/eNTRS/. If you are unable to access the eNTRS website, click on the request access tab, contact the eNTRS Help Desk at spawar.itchelpdesk@navy.mil or call toll free (800) 537-4617 Option 8. Potential students may also request a quota or assistance by contacting the Training Support Command (TSC) of Hampton Roads at tschrquotas@navy.mil or (757) 492-5340.



TSC Hampton Roads grants all quota requests for NAVSAFENVTRACEN courses on a first-come, fair share basis. Sailors and Marines who meet course prerequisites may register for a course at any time. All other DOD personnel can request a quota 30 days to one week before the class start date.



If you have questions about the courses, contact Jen McQueen at jennifer.mcqueen@navy.mil, (757) 445-8778 ext 324 or Richard Jenne at richard.jenne@navy.mil, (757) 445-8778 ext 326.

