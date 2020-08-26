Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named Best for Vets Employer for Seventh Consecutive Year

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Best for Vets employer for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Best for Vets employer for the seventh consecutive year by Military Times. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized by Military Times as a Best for Vets Employer for the seventh year in a row.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer ranked 20th on a list of 144 for-profit and nonprofit companies.



Best for Vets employer rankings are based on a voluntary survey that included more than 100 questions seeking detailed information based on company policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.



In this year’s rankings, the Exchange earned high marks for its programs to attract and retain Veterans as well as employment support for National Guard and Reserve associates.



“The Exchange remains committed to hiring Veterans and is honored to be recognized for its efforts,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Veterans are a force multiplier for the Exchange. With Veterans a key member of the team, the Exchange is better positioned to deliver the hard-earned benefit to Warfighters and military families.”



The Exchange is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of the year.



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 45,500 Veterans and military spouses. About 10.4% of Exchange employees are Veterans, and the Exchange has hired 1,643 Wounded Warriors since 2010. About 85% of Exchange associates have a connection to the military.



Veterans seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been ranked among the Nation’s top employers for Veterans for the seventh consecutive year by Military Times. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1sS.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange