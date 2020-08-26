Three Tips Ease Move to New Incident Reporting System, Taking Effect Aug. 31

Photo By Catalina Magee | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI)...... read more read more Photo By Catalina Magee | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR) to report mishap reports, hazard reports and near misses on Aug. 31. Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) serves as the functional RMI sponsor. RMI SIR provides a single, easy to use point of data entry for Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals. It will also provide relevant information and safety data to identify risk and inform risk-based decisions. (U.S. Navy graphic by Catalina Magee/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Navy (DON) is in the final week before the Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR) system launches; three tips can help users ease the transition.



To prepare for its launch on Aug. 31 at midnight, the Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) provides the following three tips for users of the Web Enabled Safety System (WESS), which sundowns at midnight on Aug. 28 (times of midnight are in the time zone of Eastern Daylight Saving Time (EDST)):



1. Establish an RMI SIR account on the simulation site (for training ONLY) by navigating to https://sim.afsas.af.mil.



2. Complete one day of virtual RMI SIR familiarization training that continues through Aug. 27. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xfPDJ to view the schedule. Instructional training will include account access, accounts management, entering mishaps and recommendations, memorandum of final evaluation (MOFE) endorsements, basic analytics and running reports. The eight-hour live sessions scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will start promptly within each respective time zone (sessions will be recorded for later viewing).



3. Mark your calendar for Aug. 31 to create an RMI SIR account if you are an inactive WESS user (only active WESS accounts will migrate to RMI). To access the production site where live data is processed on the effective date of Aug. 31, navigate to https://afsas.safety.af.mil.



NAVSAFECEN is in very near completion of moving data from WESS to RMI. All closed investigations will migrate, and active investigations will migrate from WESS for users to complete in RMI SIR.



What’s in it for you? Here are some facts:

• The RMI reporting and data collection system provides a single point of entry for Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals.



• Data input into RMI SIR is easier and quicker with a reduced chance for errors.



• The RMI SIR capability will capture all required safety data for consolidation, management and compliance with higher directives.



• Users with full permissions can conduct enterprise-wide ad hoc queries and analysis of safety data.



• A web-based system only accessible via Common Access Card (CAC), RMI SIR is a government off the shelf (GOTS) software solution that enables the capture, analysis and reporting of critical safety issues, mitigations and actions. The RMI site, built for the Navy and Marine Corps, expands and adds new capabilities onto the already proven Air Force Safety Automated System (AFSAS). The DON completed testing and fielded a portion of RMI in 2019, the Dive Jump Reporting System (DJRS).



• WESS is the first of five safety reporting systems that RMI will replace or consolidate. The other four systems are Enterprise Safety Application Management System (ESAMS), ESAMS’ Injury/Illness Tracker (INJTRACK), Medical, Mishap and Compensation (MMAC) and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Occupational Accident and Injury Report Systems (POAIRS).



• Replacing WESS and other legacy systems with RMI enables the DON enterprise to overcome several safety challenges that directly impact force readiness.



For more details about this innovative tool, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGxgw for a special edition magazine that provides an overview of RMI and its capabilities.