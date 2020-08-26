NEX Online Store Turns Six, Continues to Evolve to Support Customers

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | On Aug. 27, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) website,...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | On Aug. 27, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) website, myNavyExchange.com, turns six years old. Over the years, the NEX online store has continued to evolve to meet the needs of its customers. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

On Aug. 27, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) website, myNavyExchange.com, turns six years old. Over the years, the NEX online store has continued to evolve to meet the needs of its customers.



“Our NEX website has come a long way in the past six years,” said Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Merchandising and Marketing Officer, NEXCOM. “Now more than ever, we know our customers are looking for a safe and convenient place to shop for the products they need for their families. MyNavyExchange.com offers that and more to our authorized customers.”



Since its inception in 2014, the NEX online store has greatly expanded its merchandise assortment to encompass more products its customers have requested. In 2016, the Ship to Store program was launched allowing customers to have merchandise ordered online shipped to their local NEX for pick up. Most recently, the myNavyExchange.com integrated military Uniforms for a seamless shopping experience for the customer. The website also features the NEX Marketplace which offers a variety of products and services including flower delivery, military, food and personalized gifts, overseas vehicles sales and moving, storage, car and trunk rentals. Customers can also purchase NEX gift cards, view weekly ads and find store specific information such as hours of operation and available services. In June, the web store hit yet another milestone, signing up its one millionth customer.



In 2017, NEX online shopping privileges were extended to all honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. military. On Jan. 1, 2020, NEX in-store and online shopping and Navy Lodge guest privileges were extended to Veterans with a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)-documented service-connected disability rating, Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war and primary family caregivers for veterans enrolled in the VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.



“We are continually reviewing and upgrading our website to ensure it has the merchandise our customers need when they need it,” said Honiball. “Even now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are leveraging the buying power of the military resale’s Joint Buying Alliance so that our military customers have priority when it comes to allocation of any merchandise that may be in limited supply. We also have an exciting new partnership to announce this fall that will elevate our website even more. Stay tuned!”