Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $21.8 million multiple award construction contract, August 18, to Korte Construction Company from St. Louis, Missouri, for a Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center (CSDC) at Joint Base (JB) Charleston, South Carolina.



The 95,000 square foot facility will provide an environmentally controlled storage space for medical supplies and logistics gear, enabling immediate deployment for the United States Air Force.



“The current CSDC is located off base, which hinders transportation of medical supplies during elevated installation force protection conditions and is not climate controlled,” said NAVFAC Southeast Project Manager Georgios Paspalaris. “This facility has also reached its maximum logistical capacity and cannot accept additional supplies.”



The requirements for the new CSDC supporting facilities will include utilities, communications, site improvements, parking, signage, current DoD Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection requirements and environmental protection measures.



Once complete, the CSDC will enhance the Air Force’s ability to maintain and distribute medical resources in a timely manner.



“The new CSDC will bring our facility back on base and close to the flight line, significantly reducing our response time,” said Air Force Medical Operations Agency Master Sgt. Jolea Snicer. “The new facility will also give us more warehouse space to accommodate our expanding mission and additional personnel.”



Work is expected to be completed by September 2022.



For more information about NAVFAC, please visit our website at www.navfac.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:31 Story ID: 376763 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at JB Charleston, by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.