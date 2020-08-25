‘Walk a Mile’ in September to support sexual assault survivors

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program is asking...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program is asking members of the workforce to participate in the “Walk a Mile” month-long event to support survivors of sexual assault in September. Participants are encouraged to walk outdoors and take photos of their activity. see less | View Image Page

Get ready to put on your sneakers and walk a mile next month for a good cause.



The Defense Logistics Agency Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program is asking members of the workforce to participate in the “Walk a Mile” month-long event to support survivors of sexual assault.



“By taking part, you are not only getting out of the house and promoting physical activity, but you will be helping to raise awareness for sexual violence in the military,” said Gina Ingrao, the DLA Troop Support Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.



Participants are encouraged to walk outdoors and take photos of their activity, which can be sent to sapr@dla.mil and gina.ingrao@dla.mil. Identify yourself as a member of the Troop Support workforce when sending in photos.



Walkers are also encouraged to wear teal, the nationally-recognized color for sexual violence awareness and prevention.



If you are unable to walk outdoors, submit photos of you walking indoors, such as on a treadmill, to show your support, Ingrao said. Photos of sneakers or walking shoes on a trail are welcome, too, she said.



“Walk by yourself, with a friend, or get the whole family involved,” Ingrao said. “Dogs and dog pictures are highly encouraged as well.”



The DLA Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program launched a new awareness and prevention campaign in July to include events that would have been held during April, which is Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month. With a theme and hashtag of “Not Just April,” employees can participate in events whether they are in the office or teleworking, Ingrao said.



In November, the workforce will be encouraged to wear denim on Fridays to support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness of sexual violence.



Contact Ingrao at 267-253-8953 or the DLA SAPR Hotline at 1-800-841-0937 for resources or to make a report.



For resources and more information on the DLA SAPR Program, visit https://dla.mil/Info/SAPR.aspx.