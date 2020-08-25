Military Shoppers Can Set Their Sights on $10,000 in Prizes with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Contest

Courtesy Photo | Through Sept. 10, Soldiers, Airmen and their families can view images of two...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Through Sept. 10, Soldiers, Airmen and their families can view images of two backpacks, then they can spot the seven differences between them, write down the answers, take a photo of the answers and then submit their entries to ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers with sharp eyes can win $10,000 in prizes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service in the P&G Spot The Difference Photo Contest.



Through Sept. 10, Soldiers, Airmen and their families can view images of two backpacks on the Exchange’s Facebook page or its community Hub. Then, they can spot the seven differences between them, write down the answers, take a photo of the answers and then submit their entries to ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



One hundred winners will each receive a backpack filled with P&G products, including cleaning products and personal hygiene supplies, and a $50 Exchange gift card. Total value of each prize is about $100.



“The Exchange and P&G recognize the hard work military families do every day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This contest provides an opportunity for Airmen, Soldiers and their families to pick up some much-needed supplies along the way.”



The sweepstakes is open to authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too, as are all disabled Veterans with in-store shopping privileges. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



