Former Michigan ANG Command Chief Tony Whitehead named Senior Enlisted Advisor at NGB

Lansing, Mich. — Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead, who served as the Command Chief for the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base from Nov. 2015 to Oct. 2018, was selected as the next Senior Enlisted Advisor at the National Guard Bureau (NGB) Aug. 3rd. Whitehead, who has nearly 40 years of military service will succeed Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kepner in his new role. The Change of Responsibility ceremony will take place Aug. 25 and will be live-streamed on https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24707 starting at 0850 EDT.



“Whitehead brings with him tremendous leadership experience earned during a remarkable career in the Air Force and Air National Guard,” said National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson. “His energy and experience will be invaluable in taking care of our outstanding National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as they meet today’s unprecedented challenges at home and abroad.”



Whitehead, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., joined the Air Force in Dec. 1982. He later joined the Florida ANG in 1994 and has served in numerous leadership roles around the world, including as the Command Chief with the Michigan ANG at Selfridge.



Being a part of the 127th Wing was a great experience. I got to see the Army and the Air Force in action during exercises at Camp Grayling,” he said. “I also had the opportunity to work closely with the Base Community Council there, which is led by council president Keith Defever. The community council’s efforts kept military families connected to the community and provided vital services and support. It’s one big family.”



The Senior Enlisted Advisor’s responsibilities include advising the Chief of the National Guard Bureau on all enlisted matters affecting training and utilization, health of the force, and enlisted professional development of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.



When asked about his new role, Whitehead said, “The biggest thing is to convey the concerns of military families to the highest levels of the military. When people deploy, they have to be flexible. I want to make sure lawmakers know how much the families contribute to the readiness of the forces.”



For more information on Command Chief Tony Whitehead, view his bio at: https://www.1af.acc.af.mil/Library/Biographies/Display/Article/2194190/chief-master-sergeant-tony-l-whitehead/

