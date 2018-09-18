Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Michigan ANG Command Chief Tony Whitehead named Senior Enlisted Advisor at National Guard Bureau

    CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2018

    Photo by Bruce Huffman 

    Michigan National Guard

    Col. David A. Brooks, Vice Commander of the 127th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, 127th Wing Command Chief, serves members of the Wing birthday cake at the Selfridge dining facility in honor of the U.S. Air Force's 70th Birthday which is on Sept. 18th. (Photo by MSgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Michigan ANG Command Chief Tony Whitehead named Senior Enlisted Advisor at National Guard Bureau [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Former Michigan ANG Command Chief Tony Whitehead named Senior Enlisted Advisor at NGB

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge ANGB

