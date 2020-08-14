Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago

THREE RIVERS, Michigan, -- Once again, the Michigan National Guard has brought community COVID-19 testing to communities across the state, focusing on the towns of Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago from Aug. 13-14.

Task Force 182 of the Michigan National Guard was in all three communities for these two days, providing drive-thru testing to the local populace.

“I believe these missions are important to the public,” said Spc. Nathan McCann a medic with the Task Force. “It helps ease the minds of some, knowing that there's constant state wide testing going on.”

McCann is new to the testing teams, filling in for others who had to get back to their homes and families after several months on the job with the Michigan National Guard’s testing mission. Before joining the testing teams, he was involved in COVID-19 relief activities at the TCF Regional Care Center and at food banks, helping many people within the state in a variety of ways.

“We are always here and ready to help with whatever we can if ever we're needed,” said McCann.

Also new to the testing teams, Spc. Corjon Wright had been on his annual training before coming on orders to help out.

“Doing this is just a benefit for the community, it was great to see that people were willing to come out and get tested.” said Wright.

Wright was in Three Rivers, where he said the event was more successful than he expected.

“I was surprised by the overwhelming response,” he said.

Sgt. Austin Topolski, a Task Force team leader, has been part of the testing teams from the beginning and has had to set some of the best practices and policies for quick and safe tests. He decided to stay on the mission and help guide the Soldiers who are now coming onto the mission, and to help the testing mission stay strong within the state.

“We want to stay strong enough to consistently do the missions for the state of Michigan, keeping us viable and busy,” said Topolski, who was in Newaygo.

A Marine before he became a member of the National Guard, Topolski knew what it meant to serve his country. Now he has also had the experience of serving his community as a Citizen-Soldier, an integral part of the National Guard’s mission. (Story by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

